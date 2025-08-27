Sea Tow Foundation opens Boating Safety Award nominations

The StaffAugust 27, 2025
National Boating Safety Awards logo

The Sea Tow Foundation and Boating Safety Advisory Council are now accepting applications for the 2025 National Boating Safety Awards. These awards will be presented at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) on October 8, 2025.

“The Sea Tow Foundation is proud to recognize the companies and individuals raising the bar in boating safety across our industry,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “From innovative product design to impactful education campaigns, the National Boating Safety Awards celebrate those who are making safety a priority.” 

The 2025 awards will honor boating safety efforts from businesses and individuals working in all sectors of the boating industry. Award categories include:

  • Marine Manufacturer
  • Gear/Equipment/Accessories Manufacturer
  • Media Outlet
  • Retailer/Distributor with up to 3 Locations
  • Retailer/Distributor with 4 or more Locations
  • Social Media Influencer
  • Marine Trade Association
  • Community Boating/Boating Education Program (for-profit)
  • ·PR/Marketing/Advertising Consultant or Agency
  • Innovation (New in 2025) 
  • Individual Safety Advocate (New in 2025)
  • Other – could include charter companies, boat clubs, insurance companies or any other group that does not fit in another category

Applicants are encouraged to submit efforts carried out between January 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025. The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 12, 2025.

