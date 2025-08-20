IBEX expands educational opportunities for 2025 show

The StaffAugust 20, 2025
IBEX Show

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has unveiled its lineup of new presentations, panel discussions and technical seminars as part of its IBEX Education Conference.

This year’s IBEX Main Stage will return with a showcase of daily sessions, and topics will range from managing tariffs to trade and supply chain to workforce development. Speakers will include NMMA Senior Vice President of Government Relations Robyn Boerstling, former NMMA President Dr. Thomas Dammrich, Freedom Boat Club President Cecil Cohn, NMEA President and Executive Director Mark Reedenauer, and others.

The technical Seminar Series, produced in collaboration with Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABYC, NMEA and IBEX co-owner NMMA, will cover topics ranging from fundamental skills to advanced training for the boat building, design and repair industries. The IBEX Education Conference will also include free Tech Talk workshops in the Tech Talk Theater all three days of the show.

On October 9, IBEX and ABYC will host a Student Career Day, offering students from area technical schools industry exposure, meet and greet opportunities, and access to exhibit halls. New this year, students can use the Career Day Connections map on the BEX app to meet exhibitors with job openings or hands-on demos.

“IBEX serves as a central hub for collaboration and real-time problem solving to bring together some of the brightest minds in boatbuilding, with its educational lineup at the cornerstone,” said Mary Velline, show director of IBEX. “We know that our industry is facing new challenges every day, and the best way to face those challenges is by learning and working together. We are very excited to bring educational opportunities to every level of marine business through this year’s expanded schedule.”

IBEX 2025 is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center October 7-9.

