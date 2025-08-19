IGY Marinas named marina operator in UAE

MarineMax has announced that IGY Marinas is the marina operator for Wynn Al Marjan Island Marina in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. IGY Marinas will advise on the marina’s design and development, offering pre-opening advisory services, followed by post-opening management and marketing services. This marks the second IGY Marina destination in the Middle East.

“Our involvement in the Wynn Al Marjan Island project represents a significant milestone for IGY Marinas,” said Steve English, CEO of IGY Marinas. “We are excited to build on our existing presence in marina management in the Middle East and contribute to the creation of a world-class destination for yachting and gaming enthusiasts.”

The marina basin will feature 101 berths, accommodating yachts up to 85 meters in length overall. Marina Solutions International (MSI) has been involved throughout the project since the feasibility stage and designed the 101-berth superyacht marina.

“MSI has been working closely with Wynn Resorts on the Al Marjan Island Marina project since 2022,” said James Beaver, director at MSI. “Our involvement from the start has been to provide an extensive feasibility study for the marina, establish its market position, provide conceptual and detailed marina designs and operational consultancy. We’re delighted that we could support Wynn and assist in the process of selecting a world-class operator in IGY. This marina is a huge opportunity for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to establish itself as a yachting destination. We look forward to the continued development of the marina and, once open, to seeing its success unfold long into the future.”