ABYC publishes updated standards for boat building and repair

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has published the 65th supplement to its “Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft,” providing the international marine industry with the latest updates on standards that guide the construction of more than 90 percent of boats in North America.

This year’s supplement includes updates to 14 standards and three technical information reports, notably E-11, AC and DC Electrical Systems on Boats, E-13, Lithium Ion Batteries, and H-24, Gasoline (Petrol) Fuel Systems.

ABYC supports this supplement with three core compliance tools—the Overview, Compliance Audit Tool, and Test Templates. These resources simplify standards into clear action items, allowing manufacturers, surveyors, and service teams to efficiently verify critical aspects like carbon monoxide detector placement and fuel system leak tests.

“The newest revisions touch just about every corner of the boat: electrical, fuel, water systems, and even seat structures,” said Brian Goodwin, director of standards and compliance at ABYC. “If you’re surveying and repairing boats, or working on product design, compliance, and testing, this is critical to you.”

Updated standards:

A-14, Gasoline and Propane Gas Detection Systems

A-24, Installation of Carbon Monoxide Detectors and Alarms

A-31, Battery Chargers and Inverters

E-2, Cathodic Protection

E-11, AC & DC Electrical Systems On Boats

E-13, Lithium Ion Batteries

H-4, Cockpit Drainage Systems

H-22, Electric Bilge Pump Systems

H-23, Water Systems for Use on Boats

H-24, Gasoline (Petrol) Fuel Systems

H-31, Seat Structures

P-1, Installation of Exhaust Systems for Propulsion and Auxiliary Engines

P-14, Mechanical Propulsion Control Systems

P-28, Electric/Electronic Control Systems for Propulsion and Steering

Technical information reports:

TE-4, Lightning Protection

TH-29, Sewage Systems

TY-28, Boat Lifting and Storage

ABYC members can access the standards and technical tools on ABYC’s website via the standards library or on the ABYC Store.

On September 17, ABYC will host a complimentary webinar offering an overview of the updated standards and available compliance resources. These resources will assist marine industry professionals in proactively meeting requirements for the 2027 model year.