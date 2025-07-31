IBEX names director of marketing and communications

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has welcomed Kate Donadio to the role of director of marketing and communications. Donadio will lead efforts to grow IBEX’s reach and elevate its marketing performance.



Donadio most recently served as marketing manager for Suzuki Marine USA. She brings over a decade of marketing, consulting, and brand development experience across multiple industries. As co-founder of Dolomites Consulting Group, she has led strategic initiatives for marine clients, including Hussar Yachts, in addition to brands across other sectors, with a strong focus on measurable growth and brand clarity.



“We’re thrilled to have Kate on board,” said Mary Velline, show director of IBEX. “Her industry experience and strategic mindset are exactly what we need as we continue to grow and evolve. She understands the needs of our exhibitors and attendees and brings the energy and insight to strengthen how we connect with our audience across all channels.”



“I’ve experienced IBEX from multiple vantage points over the years, on the floor supporting clients and behind the scenes with a major OEM,” said Donadio. “Now, I’m proud to help lead the next chapter with a focus on growth, innovation, and deeper engagement across the entire marine industry.”

IBEX registration is open. The marine trade show is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center from October 7–9.