IBEX names director of marketing and communications

The StaffJuly 31, 2025
IBEX's Kate Donadio

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has welcomed Kate Donadio to the role of director of marketing and communications. Donadio will lead efforts to grow IBEX’s reach and elevate its marketing performance.
 
Donadio most recently served as marketing manager for Suzuki Marine USA. She brings over a decade of marketing, consulting, and brand development experience across multiple industries. As co-founder of Dolomites Consulting Group, she has led strategic initiatives for marine clients, including Hussar Yachts, in addition to brands across other sectors, with a strong focus on measurable growth and brand clarity.
 
“We’re thrilled to have Kate on board,” said Mary Velline, show director of IBEX. “Her industry experience and strategic mindset are exactly what we need as we continue to grow and evolve. She understands the needs of our exhibitors and attendees and brings the energy and insight to strengthen how we connect with our audience across all channels.”
 
“I’ve experienced IBEX from multiple vantage points over the years, on the floor supporting clients and behind the scenes with a major OEM,” said Donadio. “Now, I’m proud to help lead the next chapter with a focus on growth, innovation, and deeper engagement across the entire marine industry.”

IBEX registration is open. The marine trade show is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center from October 7–9.

The StaffJuly 31, 2025

Related Articles

Springfield Marine facility

Springfield Marine expands U.S. manufacturing footprint

July 31, 2025
RBFF infographic

RBFF reports record fishing participation in 2024

July 31, 2025
Boating Industry Elevate Summit logo

Boating Industry opens Elevate Summit early-bird registration

July 31, 2025
Hagadone Marine Center

MasterCraft partners with Idaho dealer

July 31, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.