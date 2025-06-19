MMA to host marketing strategies webinar

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is hosting a free webinar designed to help marine marketing professionals stay ahead of rapidly evolving social media influencer trends. The session will explore scalable influencer strategies, how to build long-term creator partnerships, and identify the right digital influencers to work with. The webinar is available to non-members.

The webinar, “Navigating New Waters: Modern Tactics for Influencer Marketing,” will be held on Wednesday, June 25, at noon EST. Panel speakers include Vizsense CEO Kristen Standish, Nautical Network CEO Billy Pavlock, and AMD Outdoor founder Allie D’Andrea.

Webinar topics