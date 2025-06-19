MMA to host marketing strategies webinar

The StaffJune 19, 2025
MMA logo

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is hosting a free webinar designed to help marine marketing professionals stay ahead of rapidly evolving social media influencer trends. The session will explore scalable influencer strategies, how to build long-term creator partnerships, and identify the right digital influencers to work with. The webinar is available to non-members.

The webinar, “Navigating New Waters: Modern Tactics for Influencer Marketing,” will be held on Wednesday, June 25, at noon EST. Panel speakers include Vizsense CEO Kristen Standish, Nautical Network CEO Billy Pavlock, and AMD Outdoor founder Allie D’Andrea.

Webinar topics

  • Managing a strategy that scales – Get practical tips on planning, executing, and measuring a social media influencer strategy that grows with your brand.
  • Building a network that lasts – From outreach to engagement, discover what works and what to avoid when growing your digital crew.
  • The do’s and don’ts of working with content creators – Find out how to identify the right influencers.

The StaffJune 19, 2025

Related Articles

Strong's Marine

Strong’s Marine expands partnership with Cobia Boats

June 19, 2025
HydroHoist boat lift

Waterfront Brands partners with Suntex Marinas

June 18, 2025
Danny Tao and Luke Foster of ePropulsion and Power Equipment

ePropulsion partners with Power Equipment, enters Australian market

June 18, 2025
Jim Brady of Propspeed

Propspeed names VP of sales and operations

June 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.