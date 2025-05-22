Shadow-Caster names COO

The StaffMay 22, 2025
Shadow-Caster's John Salvatore
Shadow-Caster has hired John Salvatore as its chief operating officer. Photo courtesy of Shadow-Caster

Shadow-Caster, a marine LED lighting fixtures and controllers manufacturer in Clearwater, Florida, has hired John Salvatore as its chief operating officer (COO).

Salvatore comes to Shadow-Caster with leadership, supply chain optimization, business development and quality assurance experience. Shadow-Caster stated that with a strong manufacturing background, he is highly accomplished in multi-faceted process improvement. Salvatore was most recently the director of operations at OEM Statement Marine. Before this, he served as the general manager of Marine Mat and the general manager of Watercraft Superstore.

“We’re excited to welcome John to the executive team,” said Brian Rogers, president of Shadow-Caster. “He’s a transformational leader and proven change agent. I’m confident that as we continue to pioneer new products and explore new markets, he will be a tremendous asset to Shadow-Caster.”

“I’m excited to be part of this innovative company and look forward to working closely with Brian and the Shadow-Caster team in delivering premium marine lighting user experiences to our boatbuilding and aftermarket customers,” Salvatore said.

