Monterey expands dealer network

Monterey Boats has partnered with Valhalla Yacht Sales, the retail sales arm of Viking Yachts, and the dealership will now represent the full line of Monterey Boats’ performance and luxury vessels. Valhalla Yacht Sales has retail locations in Florida, New Jersey and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valhalla Yacht Sales and Viking Yachts into the Monterey Boats family,” said Charles Marshall, co-chairman of Monterey Boats. “Their reputation for excellence, customer-first approach, and deep roots in the boating community make them a perfect match for our growing dealer network.”

“Adding Monterey Boats to our lineup is a natural extension of our mission to provide boaters with exceptional options across a variety of lifestyles and needs,” said Ryan Higgins, general manager at Valhalla Yacht Sales. “Their product quality, design sophistication, and dealer support stood out immediately—and we’re excited to introduce our customers to everything Monterey has to offer.”