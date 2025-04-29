Brunswick Corporation names general manager of NAVAN Boats

Brunswick has announced the appointment of Vittorio Castellini Bichucher as general manager of NAVAN Boats in addition to his current role as senior director of strategy for Brunswick’s Boat Group. In his expanded role, Bichucher will lead the continued growth of NAVAN’s premium exploration boats across the U.S. and international markets with a focus on product innovation, brand growth, and customer experience.

“We are excited to position Vittorio into this critical leadership role at NAVAN,” said Brenna Preisser, president of Brunswick Boat Group. “His global perspective, strategic mindset, deep understanding of the marine consumer, passion for the marine industry, and the partnership with the existing NAVAN team will be instrumental as we accelerate NAVAN’s current plan and deliver exceptional value to our customers and dealers.”

Bichucher joined Brunswick in May 2024 and holds a Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. He also spent almost a decade at McKinsey & Company as an associate partner. Since joining Brunswick, Bichucher has worked with Boat Group leadership to develop a strategy that enhances the division’s long-term profitability and growth based on a deep understanding of consumer and dealer trends.

“I’m honored to lead NAVAN,” said Bichucher. “It is an exciting time in the brand’s journey, and I’m passionate about its core mission of Uncompromised Exploration. NAVAN will continue to launch exciting products that fit its mission and consumer needs, while leveraging the strength of Brunswick’s assets, talent, and dealer partners.”

Brunswick launched NAVAN Boats in 2023.