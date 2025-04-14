Sea Tow Foundation opens Boating Safety Advisory Council applications

The Sea Tow Foundation seeks eight new members to join its Boating Safety Advisory Council and help advocate for boating safety and education. The Foundation is looking for industry leaders from the marine sector to serve a two-year term and contribute their expertise.

The Boating Safety Advisory Council plays a vital role in shaping and supporting the Sea Tow Foundation’s safety initiatives. Members of the council oversee the National Boating Safety Awards, which recognize outstanding industry contributions to boating safety. Additionally, the council provides recommendations to the foundation to help develop impactful awareness campaigns, educational programs and safety initiatives that foster a culture of responsibility on the water.

Application Process:

Applications for the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council must be submitted by May 15. Selected applicants will be notified in mid-June, with their first meeting scheduled for September 2025.

Those interested in applying can submit an application today.

Continuing Boating Safety Advisory Council members:

Executive Committee:

Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Foundation and Sea Tow Services International

Sea Tow Foundation and Sea Tow Services International Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation

Sea Tow Foundation Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing

Council Members:

Jeremy Backman, Chubb

Chubb Steven Bull, Bullitage Media, Inc.

Bullitage Media, Inc. Madison Cherenzia, Norwest Marine

Norwest Marine Gary Childress, Northpoint Commercial Finance

Northpoint Commercial Finance Gunnar Davies, MRAA

MRAA Michael Gisch, Oyster Harbors Marine

Oyster Harbors Marine Julie Greenfield, SAY Carbon Yachts Miami

SAY Carbon Yachts Miami Paul Joyce, Venice Police Marine Unit

Venice Police Marine Unit Kim Koditek, Boatsetter

Boatsetter Deane Lambros, Lambros Insurance Services

Lambros Insurance Services Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation

Water Sports Foundation John Sewell, Brunswick

Brunswick Randy Vance, Firecrown Media

The Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Shannon Aronson (ABYC), Alisdair Martin (Consultant), Christine Carlson McKone (Volvo Penta), Leslie Palmer (Consultant), Mark Pillsbury (Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors), Erik Rimblas (West Marine), Angie Scott (The Woman Angler & Adventurer), and Chad Tokowicz (MRAA) for their valuable contributions and commitment to advancing boating safety.