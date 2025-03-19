Newport International Boat Show dates set in September

The 54th annual Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport will take place September 11-14 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.



The Newport Boat Show will span over seventeen acres with multiple interconnected show sites in historic downtown Newport. The docks will display new sailboats and powerboats, some making their debut in the U.S., and a brokerage basin. On land, there will be hundreds of marine products, services and accessories designed to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational classroom opportunities, in-water boating courses and the Windward VIP lounge experience.



The 54th annual Newport Boat Show will be held in a stunning location, surrounded by grand coastal scenery, historic sites, trendy boutiques, and world-class restaurants.

Tickets will go on sale June 1.

