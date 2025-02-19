MMA names 2024 Neptune Award winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) announced the 2024 Neptune Award winners during the Discover Miami International Boat Show at The Neptune Awards Ceremony.

The Neptune Awards shine a spotlight on the very best in marine marketing and provide a unique opportunity for industry leaders, decision-makers and marketing trailblazers to come together in a glamorous setting. This prestigious event fostered connections, igniting collaboration and conversation among the brightest minds shaping the future of the marine industry.

A committee of over 80 marketing professionals from across the industry judged entries in 22 categories covering a full range of marketing content and collateral. Each of the initiatives were created and executed between the timeframe of January and December in 2024. The full list of winners is provided below. In addition, the top entry among all Neptune categories was selected to receive the King Neptune Award. This honor goes to Look Marketing for Sea-Doo Watercraft: Inspired by the Rider.

This year’s winners:

Industry Rising Star: Steven Bull

Marketing Innovation: Winnebago Industries for “The Dock”

Lead Generation Campaign: Harris Boats for “Picture Perfect Getaway”

Best Use of AI: BoatBot for “AI in Marketing”

Long Video: Look Marketing for Sea-Doo Watercraft, “Inspired by the Rider”

New Model Launch: Yamaha Watercraft Group for “Yamaha JetBlaster WaveRunner”

Boat Show Marketing: Galati Yacht Sales

E-mail Marketing: Sportsman Boats for “Newsletter Campaign”

Marketing Collaboration: VizSense for “Making Waves Together”

Social Media Campaign: SIMRAD for “Catch of the Day”

Event Marketing/Grassroots: Freedom Boat Club for “Black Friday Seasonal Promo”

Marketing Team of the Year: Mercury Marine

Captain of Industry: Gyllenberg from Marine Connection

Sally Helme Award: Glenn Sandridge

Website: Regulator

Paid Advertising Campaign: Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation for “Benefits of Fishing & Boating Among Unexpected Audiences”

Video (2-5 Minutes): Cobalts Boats for “CS22 Escape the Ordinary”

Product Literature: MarineMax for “Vacations Brochure”

New Product Launch: Savvy Navvy for “Retail Program Launch”

Video Series: Phenom Yachts for “The Build Video Series”

Video (Less Than 2 Minutes): Sea Ray for “SDX 270 Surf Launch”

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. for “Yamaha JetBlaster”

“The caliber of entries this year was nothing short of extraordinary, showcasing the relentless drive and innovation that defines our industry,” said Alisdair Martine, president of MMA. “These winners exemplify the passion and brilliance that elevate marine marketing to new heights, inspiring us all to push boundaries and set new standards of excellence.”

The sponsors who are invested in supporting the growth of the industry through this event included: Yamaha Financial Services, Yamaha Waverunners & Boats, MotoTV Networks, Boats Group, Sea Tow, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, MarineMax, Galati Yacht Sales, Sportsman Boats, Brand Lab Gear, SmartSource, Moby Maritime Media and Nautical Network.