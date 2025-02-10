Toronto International Boat Show reports strong attendance

The 2025 Toronto International Boat Show returned to the Enercare Centre, January 18-26, introducing a nine-day show.

The show offered expanded features, more seminars, and new initiatives such as extended shopping hours on Late Night Thursday. Attendance remained strong over a shorter show, with 55,114 visitors compared to 60,125 in 2024 over a 10-day show. The mid-week attendance boost from Late Night Thursday was up 42 percent compared to the same day last year.



“We came into TIBS 2025 with a purpose to move the last of our non-currents and focus on the positives of boating,” said Pete Moreau of Central Marine. “Our purpose was not only met but we completely exceeded our expectations and targets. The Late Night Thursday added much value to our end numbers and this will be a show to give us new goals in the years to come.”

“The 2025 Toronto International Boat Show was a fantastic opportunity for Maple Leaf Marinas to connect with boating enthusiasts and industry partners,” said Steve Tait, vice president of sales at Marple Leaf Marinas. “The event was well-organized, and we were pleased with the overall level of engagement and interest across all our booths. We had the chance to meet a solid number of quality leads and strengthen relationships within the boating community. As always, the show provided a great platform to showcase what we offer, and we appreciate the effort that went into making it a success.”

Highlights included the return of the Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championships on opening weekend, the Georgian College Skills Competition & Marine Technical Training Centre, the Boating Resource Centre and more than 300 free seminars covering wide-ranging boating topics, informational presentations and engaging speakers including 2023 Rolex Sailor of the Year and first Canadian woman to race around the world in the Globe 40, Melodie Schaffer.



Back by popular demand was Sailors’ Day and Women’s Day, and the signature jewel of the show, the world’s largest indoor lake for boaters where visitors enjoyed free and new activities like sunset boating, glow in the dark boating, antique boat rides for charity, wakeboarding and waterskiing shows, boat handling demos, and more. Introduced were 2025 models of electric boats, outboards, accessories and the first-ever indoor e-foiling showcase to shine a spotlight on one of the fastest-growing sectors in personal watercraft and watersports.

More than 1,000 boats of all sizes packed the show floor of the Enercare Centre, including the Canadian debut of C.J. Grant Racing’s 388 Skater Super Cat with twin 800 HP HRE Engines on display for the July 11-13 Toronto Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix, announced exclusively at the Toronto Boat Show.

The 68th Annual Toronto International Boat Show will return January 17 – 25, 2026, at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place.