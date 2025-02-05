NMEA data initiative to advance safety and ocean preservation

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has launched the NMEA Cloud Initiative to gather existing marine data for safety, conservation and innovation. The goal is to have 200 vessels actively contributing data to build a comprehensive global resource for marine safety and conservation by 2026.

Participation is voluntary, and all shared data will remain anonymous. The data will not be used for enforcement or surveillance purposes. Peripheral Data from NMEA 0183 and NMEA 2000 systems will have consumer options to be anonymized and securely shared to enhance navigation safety and

conservation efforts.

In collaboration with the Whale and Vessel Safety Taskforce (WAVS), NMEA is leveraging data and technology to prevent vessel strikes on endangered North Atlantic Right Whales (NARW) and other marine mammals.

NMEA members with certified hardware can contribute by participating in the initiative’s working committees. Automated Data will be collected seamlessly through vessel connectivity, without disrupting normal operations. Boaters, industry professionals, and “citizen scientists” are encouraged to get involved.