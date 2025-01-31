Correct Craft’s Bill Yeargin to join Miami Boat Show luncheon as keynote
Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin will be the keynote speaker at the Vision and Values Luncheon during the Miami International Boat Show.
The event, sponsored by Regal Boats, will take place on Friday, February 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:15 pm at the Miami Beach Convention Center’s Sunset Vista Ballroom, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
The Vision and Values Luncheon is a signature event that brings together leaders and innovators from across the marine industry to explore how purpose and principles drive meaningful success. Yeargin, who has served as Correct Craft’s CEO since 2006, is widely recognized for his thought leadership in business, innovation and culture within the marine sector.
“The marine industry has an extraordinary opportunity to make a positive impact—not just on the water, but in the lives of people and communities worldwide,” said Yeargin. “I’m honored to share insights from Correct Craft’s century-long journey of ‘Making Life Better’ and to discuss how embracing faith values can fuel both culture and performance.”
RSVP for the Vision and Values Luncheon today.