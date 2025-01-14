Grady-White names director of sales and customer relations

Grady-White Boats has announced the promotion of Todd Leggett to director of sales and customer relations. In his new position, Leggett will manage all sales operations and oversee customer service policies, systems and initiatives.

Leggett’s experience in his most recent role as dealer and customer relations manager and his extensive knowledge of Grady-White Boats gained from an over 30-year career with the company makes him well suited for the new position. Leggett began his Grady-White career in 1994 in production, before joining the engineering team. After working on all aspects of the boats from the ground up in engineering, he transitioned to sales and customer relations.

Leggett will report to President Kris Carroll. “Todd has a long history of supporting our incredible dealer network and working with our valued customers to make them happy,” Carroll said. “His shared passion for delivering the ultimate boating experience to every Grady-White owner will reinforce our ability to continue consistently achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction in the industry.”