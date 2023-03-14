Action Water Sports partners Continuum Ventures

Action Water Sports (AWS) announced that Continuum Ventures, the investment business of the Doug and Maria DeVos family, is investing in the company as a strategic partner focused on continuing the growth and legacy of AWS. Jerry Brouwer will continue as an owner of AWS and as its president.

“Action Water Sports has experienced exceptional growth as a lifestyle brand, serving a discerning customer base who share a love of adventure and the water,” remarked Brouwer. “As we looked to the future, we were seeking a partner who shares our passion for boating and values – and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Continuum Ventures and the Doug and Maria DeVos family in the next chapter of growth for Action Water Sports.”

Action Water Sports was founded in 1990 and has operated as a family-owned business with three dealerships in Michigan – Hudsonville, Traverse City, and Fenton – and one in Polk City, Florida. The company specializes in retailing premium marine brands, including MasterCraft, Cobalt, Barletta, and Crest. In addition, Action delivers a wide range of services, including certified service, parts, detailing, and storage, as well as marine and water sports lifestyle products and apparel, which can be found in-store or online at wakehouse.com. Action Water Sports also operates Action Wake Park, Michigan's premier full-size cable wakeboard facility.

As president of AWS, Brouwer will continue to lead the overall business and its Hudsonville location. Gregg Rising (Fenton), Jerry Timmer (Traverse City), and Phil Miklo (Polk City) will continue to serve as the general managers of their respective dealership locations.

“The investment in Action Water Sports is a significant step forward in our strategy to build a strong and diversified marine business that offers premium boat brands, services, and amenities that serve boaters and water enthusiasts,” remarked Mike Cazer, Chief Executive Officer of Continuum Ventures. “Jerry and his team have built an exceptional business – and we come into this partnership as family-owned businesses with shared values, a love for boating, and the desire to deliver exceptional experiences for AWS’s customers.”