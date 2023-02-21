MMA announces 2022 Neptune Award winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the voice for marketing professionals in the recreational marine industry, has announced this year’s winners of its 2022 Neptune Awards. The awards were announced during a cocktail reception on February 15 at this year’s Discover Miami International Boat Show (MIBS).

An esteemed committee of creative professionals judged entries across 22 different categories covering a full range of marketing content and collateral. Each of the initiatives were created and executed between the timeframe of January – December 2022. The full list of winners is provided below. In addition, the top entry among all Neptune categories was selected to receive the coveted King Neptune Award. This honor goes to Sportsman Boats in the category of Best Website Landing Page titled: Seakeeper Ride.

This year MMA had a large pool of winners, which include the following:

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Sea Ray Boats

Social Media Campaign: Pursuit Boats

Grassroots Event: Sea Tow Foundation

Influencer Collaboration: Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

Product Literature: Blackfin Boats

B2B Marketing: ABYC

Video Series, Single Long Video, and Email Marketing: BRP (Sea-Doo)

Boat Show Marketing: Yachts360

Single Short Video: Crestliner Boats

Regional / Local Marketing: Strongs Marine

Integrated Marketing Campaign: National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) – Discover Boating

2 Newsletter (Print, Digital, Blogs): 6 North Yachts

Website – Brand: Sea Tow Services International for

Online Advertising: Boston Whaler

Public Relations Campaign: Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF)

Marketing Innovation: Heyday Wake Boats

“We are always so impressed with the entries we receive from individuals, agencies and companies that represent our industry,” said Alisdair Martin, chair of the Neptune Awards. “Judging was incredibly difficult this year as all of the entries were very strong. These efforts have so much to show, not only in positioning their own brands in innovative and creative ways, but to also accelerate the growth of the marine industry. We’re incredibly proud of everyone.”