NMMA reports strong crowds for 2023 Minneapolis Boat Show

The sold out 2023 Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, ended recently, attracting nearly 24,000 attendees. Continuing the trend, the NMMA is hearing from exhibitors of sales and new leads generated at the nation’s largest collection of freshwater boats in the country.

“Minnesota Inboard was encouraged by the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show. The quality of the customers was there for us to have a good show,” noted Matt Mueller from Minnesota Inboard.

“The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show is an important part of River Valley Marine’s marketing plans. This year River Valley Marine had an increase in sales from the previous year and our sales team is encouraged by the number of leads collected at the show,” said exhibitor John Wooden of River Valley Marine.

Minneapolis’ new Discover Boating Boat Finder generated more than 15,000 sessions since its December launch, with users spending an average time of 4.5 minutes on the page, well above the average benchmark of 60 seconds. Of note, 23% of boat shoppers were between the ages of 35-44, and 16% between the ages of 25-34, pointing to a younger demographic of consumers shopping boats.

Buzz around the boat show was in full effect with robust television, radio, print and digital marketing & PR, delivering strong reach and frequency to the masses. Here’s a look at some of the boat show news highlights: