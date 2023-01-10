Freedom Boat Club again named on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has been recognized on the 2023 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, ranking sixth in the recreational business category and 218th overall.

"We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of the top franchisors for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition demonstrates the strength of our brand, our continued growth, and our ability to democratize boating with a model that makes participation accessible to all,” said Louis Chemi, Freedom Franchise Systems vice president. “This recognition is truly a testament to our dedicated team members, passionate franchisees, and our shared mission of making boating for everyone.”

Entrepreneur analyzed more than 1,100 companies and scored them based on factors such as size and growth, company support, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order

Most recently, Freedom Boat Club surpassed more than 50,000 memberships and 80,000 members across its global footprint and announced the Company has more than doubled in size since it was acquired by Brunswick in 2019. Today, Freedom has more than 370 locations across North America and Europe, made up of both corporate locations and a continually growing network of franchise partners to expand boating participation through its convenient, shared-access model. Additionally, the company was recognized as a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

To view the full 2023 Franchise 500 List, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500, and to learn more about Freedom Boat Club and the franchise opportunities available, visit: freedomboatclubfranchise.com.