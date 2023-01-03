Judges announced for 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2023 Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards. Innovation Award winners will be announced Wednesday, January 18 during the boat show’s Sneak Peek Evening.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. Judges for the 2023 Minneapolis Innovation Awards are:

Brady Kay (Chair) – Kay is the executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine and has been at the helm of the publication for over 20 years. During his tenure, Brady has tested and reviewed countless pontoon and deck boats, traveled to all 50 states for feature profiles, and has taken thousands of photos. He also currently oversees Great Lakes Boating magazine, a sister publication at Harris Publishing, and is in his third year as the president of Boating Writers International.

Adam Quandt – Quandt is editor-in-chief and the Top 100 program director for Boating Industry. Adam tackles everything from testing and reviewing new products, to tracking and reporting on industry trends, and serves on the board of numerous industry-focused award programs. Though not necessarily born into the boating world like many others, Adam has quickly developed a passion for the industry and strives to continue bringing boaters together.

Charles Plueddeman – Plueddeman a self-employed writer and photographer based in Wisconsin. A staff editor and contributor to Boating Magazine since 1986, he is the author of its "Off My Dock" column. His editorial work has appeared in many national publications, including Popular Mechanics, Men's Journal, Playboy, Popular Science, Cycle World, and Harley-Davidson Enthusiast. Charles is an avid road and mountain bicyclist and collects vintage Arctic Cat snowmobiles.

The Innovation Awards are one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards include four categories – aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, pontoon boats and furnishings. All entrants and award winners will be on display during the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, (Jan. 19-22) throughout the show floor and along Innovation Way.