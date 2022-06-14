Marine Marketers of America announce 2022 leadership team

Marine Marketers of America (MMA), the voice for marketing professionals in the recreational marine industry, announced today the election of new officers and the appointment of new board members.

Courtney Chalmers, vice president of marketing for Boats Group, will continue her role as president of the association. Abbey Heimensen, vice president of marketing for MarineMax, has been elected as MMA’s vice president. She will bring to the vice president position more than a decade of experience in the marine industry, as well as four years of knowledge and expertise as a member and board representative of MMA. “It’s truly an honor to continue to serve our industry by working with some of the brightest and best marketing minds,” she added.

New board members serving three-year terms include:

• Brian Chandler, APR, Founder & CEO of Commonwealth Public Relations

• Shelby Kirby, Vice President of Marketing at Brunswick Boat Group

• Dana Koman, Marketing Manager of TACO Marine

• Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

“It is an honor to bring on new officers and board members to MMA this year,” Chalmers said. “It is a sign of our growth and continued dedication to the unique needs of our industry that allows us to chart the course ahead. This new team will continue to bring our organization into the future.”

Brian Chandler brings his passion for boating and fishing to the board, along with more than a decade of experience serving clients in the marine industry by providing public relations strategy, media relations and content development to his clients. For the last two years, Chandler has served as a judge for MMA’s Neptune Awards.

Shelby Kirby is a distinguished leader in marketing strategy within the marine industry. She has been honored multiple times for her forward-thinking mentality when it comes to her work.

Dana Koman, has been recognized as part of the 40 under 40 marine industry leaders by Boating Industry in 2020. Known for investing herself fully into all that she does, Koman is bringing this attitude into the MMA Board of Directors.

Stephanie Vatalaro brings her professional experience, as well as her passion for sharing the excitement of boating and fishing to the board. She brings her experience in spreading the word on boating safety to the board and the association.

Chalmers added, “I am excited to work alongside a talented and highly esteemed group of industry leaders. It is wonderful to welcome so many key players and to continue serving alongside some of the talented men and women I have served with last year as well.”