Nautical Ventures Awarded International Dealer of the year by Axopar, FLITE and NautiBuoy

In three separate ceremonies on opposite sides of the world, Nautical Ventures was recently recognized as the Dealer of the Year for three notable manufactures, Axopar Boats, FLITE electric hydrofoil boards, and NautiBuoy Marine.

During Axopar’s recent dealer meeting at Port Calanova, Mallorca, Spain, Nautical Ventures was handed the Best International Dealer award and was recognized for their contributions in sales, customer service, and product improvement.

“Nautical Ventures has been the eyes and ears for Axopar in America for over six years and we’re proud that our contribution has helped the brand be what they are today,” noted CEO Roger Moore. “We’ve sold almost 500 Axopars since their introduction to the U.S. in 2016 and we’re very proud of the relationship we’ve forged with them.”

David Trewern, CEO and founder of FLITE, flew from Byron Bay, Australia to Nautical Ventures Fort Lauderdale to personally deliver their Dealer of the Year Award to Roger Moore. Flite is an electric hydrofoil board phenom which Nautical Ventures has sold over 200 in the past 15-months, with another 200 on order.

“In addition to the individual riders who buy these boards, we’ve carved out quite a niche with the charter market and yacht owners who buy several Fliteboards to have in their quiver of yacht toys,” Moore said.

Lastly, during the Miami Boat Show, Co-Founder and Sales Director of NautiBuoy Marine, Clay Builder, presented Roger Moore with the International Dealer of the Year Award.

“When it comes to marketing our products in the U.S., Nautical Ventures has gone above and beyond our wildest expectations,” said Builder. “Both in volume and unit sales, Nautical Ventures is number one in the world.”