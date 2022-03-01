Recreational boating industry, partners kick off Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week

The recreational boating industry and outdoor recreation partners and agencies kicked off Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, running February 28 through March 4, 2022.



Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) are aquatic organisms that invade ecosystems beyond their natural, historic range and whose introduction can cause significant economic and environmental damage to regions. While AIS are in every region of the U.S., several species are most visible to the recreational boating industry.



The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) continues to be an active partner to outdoor recreation and government agencies working to combat the spread of AIS by promoting changes in boat designs, boater education programs, and federal, state and local decontamination and inspection programs.



As the leading trade association for the North American recreational boating industry, NMMA has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of AIS, which cause long-term negative impacts to communities and ecosystems and threaten the future of recreational boating.



Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share resources with their networks and across their social channels, e-mails, and external communications with industry partners, including:

North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) free webinars

National Invasive Species Awareness Week free toolkit

Three Things Boat and Trailer Manufacturers Can Do to Stop the Spread of AIS via LinkedIn

“Clean, Drain, Dry: How Boaters Can Help Stop the Spread of AIS” via Discover Boating