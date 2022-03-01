Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville names new director of member services

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville recently announced that Carly Warren has joined the team as the new director of member services.

Warren will be working closely with existing members as well as cultivating relationships with new members. She will serve as the direct point of contact for all boat club members relating to questions regarding the reservation system and general billing. She will serve as the liaison between members and other Freedom Boat Club locations and will also be responsible for member events. Warren will be working closely with the director of administration, membership accounting, and the director of operations.

Warren brings years of experience in client services to Freedom Boat Club. Sheworked for 10 years in the NFL with the New York Football Giants where she served as the suites and premium services manager and oversaw the daily management of 200 suite partners and corporate partnership suites. Warren also worked in marketing and hospitality with StarCom Racing where she was responsible for servicing hospitality packages at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races around the U.S.

Warren earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Sports Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She is a resident of Jacksonville and when she isn’t at Freedom Boat Club, she can be found on a sports field with her two children.