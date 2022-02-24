Regal and Nautique of Orlando appoints new CMO

As part of its continued growth, momentum and long-term direction, Regal & Nautique of Orlando (RNO) has named Wanda Kenton Smith its chief marketing officer with responsibility to direct and manage its internal marketing department and all associated marketing activities.

Kenton Smith, an award-winning marketer who brings more than 35 years of senior level, global marine experience to the organization, has worked with the retail dealership in a consulting capacity for more than five years.

“Regal & Nautique of Orlando has enjoyed a remarkable upward trajectory over several years and considering our aggressive plans for the future, we felt the time was right to enhance our internal marketing leadership,” said owner and GM Jeff Husby. “We’ve known and worked with Wanda for many years. She brings not only a passion for our dealership and the brands and products we represent, but a unique skill set and extensive experience that should positively support and impact our business growth.”

“I’ve long been a fan of Jeff Husby and Regal & Nautique of Orlando,” added Kenton Smith. “I’m so impressed by the significant growth the dealership has experienced which is attributed to the exceptional quality and caliber of the entire organization and its high-performance leadership team. I’m excited by the opportunity to become an integral part of this awesome team and to contribute to its continued growth and success.”

Kenton Smith’s career includes stints as editor of both b2b and b2c marine publications including serving as a current national columnist for both Soundings Trade Only and Boating Industry magazines; former VP of marketing for a major boat manufacturer; 13-year owner and president of a $20M full-service advertising agency and PR firm with 35+ global and national marine accounts; chief marketing officer of the world’s largest boat club; marketing chief for two leading marine retail organizations; former president of Marine Marketers of America; plus current marketing consultant and owner of Kenton Smith Marketing where she continues to manage a handful of national marine accounts.