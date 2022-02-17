New Sierra consolidates service parts under one brand

A brand that has been a mainstay across the marine industry for more than five decades will have a new purpose. To become a consolidated aftermarket (service?) parts brand, the new Sierra brand integrates other popular Dometic Marine product brands including Shields (marine hoses) and Moeller (fuel tanks, fuel tank senders, marine accessories). In addition, Dometic’s Prime Line brand and other product lines for the ATV/UTV and outdoor power equipment markets will also become part of Sierra. Moving forward, this brand will be a mainstay for both marine and land-based products.

The enhanced Sierra brand will be getting a new visual identity which Dometic Marine is unveiling to the industry at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.

“Our goal is to create a global brand that brings formerly diverse marine product lines under one new identity — while simultaneously promoting expansion beyond the marine market,” said Eric Fetchko, President of Dometic Marine. “This new look is clearly recognizable to those who know and love Sierra marine products, yet it makes perfect sense for the broader outdoor market, as well,” added Fetchko.

For more than 55 years, the boating industry has recognized Sierra as one of the leading suppliers of engine and drive parts, filters, battery charging components, switching products, NMEA components and much more. It remains is a robust and growing brand today, having launched more than a dozen new products during the recent 2021 IBEX Show alone.

“Sierra may have a new look, but it’s still the same great business, great products and great people that have made us a global success for more than 55 years. Only now, the Sierra brand will become a new standard for premium quality products and accessories on land, as well as on the water.

“This is a strategic move that will broaden Sierra’s horizons. We couldn’t be more excited about this, particularly given the current potential of the marine and outdoor markets,” added Fetchko.

Advertisement

All Sierra products will be distributed through the expanded distribution center located in Litchfield, Illinois.