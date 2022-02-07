World Cat catamarans names new marketing director

World Cat catamarans announces the appointment of Kimberly Hegel as the new Director of Marketing effective immediately.

Hegel is stepping into this position with more than 20 years of experience in marketing, product development, event planning and communications. Her previous work includes Product Manager and Commercial Marketing Manager at Greenworks Tools, Product Manager at Husqvarna Group, Director of Walmart Sales and Trade Marketing at Spectrum Brands, Marketing Manager at Brunswick Bicycles and as the former Director of Marketing at Boston Whaler.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kim to the team here at World Cat,” said Chad Armstrong, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at World Cat. “I am fully confident that she will excel in this position and continue to elevate the World Cat brand. Kim comes from a family with a passion for boating, combined with her previous marine work experience making her the perfect fit for this position.”

Headquartered in Tarboro, NC, with an additional production facility in Greenville, World Cat manufactures outboard-powered center and dual console catamaran models ranging from 23’–40’.