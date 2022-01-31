Sea Ray to unveil Sundancer 370 Outboard with twin Verados at Miami

At the Miami International Boat Show Sea Ray will debut the Sundancer 370 Outboard equipped with twin Mercury 7.6L V12 600hp Verado outboard engines.

“The Sundancer 370 Outboard is our next-generation Sea Ray, and as Mercury’s next-generation engine, the 600hp Verado is a natural fit to complement the model as a premier power upgrade,” said Keith Yunger, Sea Ray president. “For MIBS, we are excited to be returning to the Miami Beach Convention Center and exhibiting the Sundancer 370 Outboard for the first time outfitted with the most technologically advanced outboard engines on the market.”

The twin 7.6L 600hp Verado outboard engines are available on the Sundancer 370 Outboard as an optional upgrade. The engines feature an independently steerable gearcase and contra-rotating propellers to enhance handling and deliver seamless control. With the ability to operate for up to 200 hours between regular service, maintenance is minimized. Combined with Mercury’s sophisticated Next Gen Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system, Joystick Piloting and sound-dampening technology, the CES Innovation Award-winning engines impress at every speed.

In addition to its cutting-edge propulsion, the Sundancer 370 Outboard is the first model to embody Sea Ray’s new design language established to help direct the future of its designs. Every inch of the vessel has been thoughtfully considered to maximize space and function, from the three-position transom seat to the expansive C-shaped bow seating. Available in an open or enclosed coupe configuration, the Sundancer 370 Outboard has a broad fiberglass hardtop with optional opening panoramic skylight. Below deck is a luxuriously appointed cabin with inviting amenities for an oasis-like retreat on the water, offering accommodations for four and an enclosed shower and head.

The Sundancer 370 Outboard provides Active Trim control and monitoring and optional Dynamic Running Surface. Showcasing the latest in intelligent command, the helm is equipped with a Digital Dash, featuring standard dual 16″ Simrad® NSO evo3 touchscreen displays.