Honda Marine teams up with Spear Life TV show

Honda Marine announced its recent partnership with Spear Life, the TV spear fishing adventure series, which means that fans of the popular series will see Honda Marine outboards powering the action during season three.

Spear Life is an unscripted documentary series following host and producer Jon Brunson and his two lifelong friends, Gary Zumwalt and Coby Treasure, as they travel the globe searching for the best beach towns to have some fun, snagging fish big enough to be on any spear fisher’s bucket list, cooking them up in a variety of different ways and exploring the historic shipwrecks that are abundant along coastlines.

Season three of Spear Life will debut with 10 new episodes and air during the first two quarters of 2022 on the Outdoor Channel; it premiers on December 27, 2021 and will continue airing during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 on the World Fishing Network. Honda is outfitting the Spear Life 34-foot Tournament Edition catamaran with two Honda BF250 V-6 marine engines, providing 500hp for premium performance on the water. The catamaran is the anchor boat of the series, used when the spear fishers are working their home waters.

“Honda Marine outboards can power almost any type of boat, and we work to ensure that every Honda Marine motor—ranging from 2.3 to 250 horsepower—sets the standard for fuel efficiency and ease of operation while staying true to the core Honda attributes of durability, quality, reliability and quiet operation,” said Chris Young, senior manager, Honda Marine. “After 18 years of producing outdoor television, Spear Life’s Jon Brunson has become an icon in the outdoor sports world, and he and his team are valuable new Honda Marine partners who share our vision of producing premium quality marine engines that make boating fun for everyone. It’s appropriate that our flagship Honda BF250 model, targeting the heart of the boating market, is now among the essentials of the Spear Life adventure.”