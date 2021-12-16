ProSpec unveils new branding, website

As part of a cohesive rebranding, ProSpec Electronics has updated its logo, marketing collateral and feature-laden website. The domain for the manufacturer and supplier of Milennia, MPro, JBL and Infinity outdoor stereo solutions for boats, UTVs and golf cars remains www.prospecelectronics.com.

Reflecting the demanding environments its products are engineered to overcome, ProSpec Electronics' new logo provides a fresh, modern feel to the 35-year-old Mount Pleasant, South Carolina-based company. Designed to enhance the user experience, the new mobilized website is SEO-optimized for maximum searchability, making it easy for consumers and OEMs to navigate to product pages. An e-commerce site, it accepts 11 forms of payment. Additionally, ProSpec updated its YouTube, Instagram and Facebook social media properties.

"Our new brand identity mirrors ProSpec's commitment to pioneering innovative outdoor audio technologies in a friendly, approachable manner," said Josh Berry, ProSpec Electronics VP of sales and marketing. "It perfectly illustrates our market-leading position within the industries we serve."