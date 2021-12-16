Mercury earns 11th Green Masters designation

For the 11th consecutive year, Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has earned a Green Masters designation from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC). Once again, Mercury achieved a score within the top 20% of all applicants to earn the designation.

The Green Masters Program measures companies on a broad range of sustainability categories ranging from energy and water conservation to waste management, community outreach and education. In addition, companies are evaluated in the contexts of transportation, supply chain, workforce and governance.

“We are thrilled to earn a Green Masters designation for an 11th consecutive year,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “Mercury continues to set a new standard for sustainability within the marine industry and the state of Wisconsin, and I am proud of the commitment from our team as we have achieved very ambitious business goals to support our global channel partners.”

WSBC’s Green Masters Program requires applicants to cite sustainable business practices and initiatives undertaken in the past year and to show improvement over previous years. In 2021, Mercury’s sustainability achievements include the following:

Installation of the first solar array located on the company’s world‑headquarters campus in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The collection of rooftop solar panels will generate enough electricity to light the warehouse operation for the next 30 years.

Launch of the Mercury 7.6-liter V12 600hp Verado outboard. The 600hp Verado outboard leverages several proprietary Mercury technologies to provide sustainability benefits that include superior fuel efficiency, low emissions and the industry’s best mitigation of engine noise and vibration.

Achievement of a zero-waste-to-landfill designation for Mercury’s Land ‘N’ Sea/Kellogg Marine warehouse, shipping and receiving operation.

Application of new technologies in propeller manufacturing to reduce landfill disposal and wastewater.

Other noteworthy efforts include employee volunteerism, mentorship of area youth in STEM disciplines and ensuring the health and safety of employees by hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

See the Mercury Sustainability Report and learn more about the company's sustainability initiatives at www.MercuryMarine.com/en/us/land/sustainability.