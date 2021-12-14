Magic Tilt trailers expands production facility

Magic Tilt boat trailers expands production

Clearwater, Florida-based Magic Tilt trailers recently expanded office space and production capabilities with the addition of two new warehouses, totaling 20,000-square feet. Magic Tilt’s facilities now encompass a total of 214,000-square feet with a head count of over 200 employees.

“We have had a 9% growth rate to our direct labor workforce as the result of the increased market demand from 2020 to current,” said Craig Clawson, President of Magic Tilt. “Although supply chain issues have affected our industry, like most other industries, we have not lost a single day of production, often altering our product mix to keep trailers rolling off the line. Credit goes to our extremely dedicated and talented team members who are keenly focused on providing quality products and services, helping people get to and from the water safely.

“The additional warehouse space and our increased staff are a direct response to the growth in market demand and we are still hiring today,” added Clawson. “We are grateful to our incredible dealers for their trust, and we are optimistic and excited for the future of Magic Tilt.”

Magic Tilt Boat Trailers has been in business since 1953 and is still family owned and operated.