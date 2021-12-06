MRAA and partners launch certified pre-owned boat program

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced the launch of the MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program, backed by industry partners Boat History Report and Titan Certified.

Over the past two years, the MRAA consulted with marine industry dealers, manufacturers and suppliers across the United States and Canada to create the MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program and help dealers capitalize on the $10 billion pre-owned boat market. The program’s criteria and deliverables offer marine dealers across North America proven processes and tools to help them overcome the obstacles in the pre-owned market. The MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program seeks to help dealers grow their pre-owned boat business and increase sales while providing greater confidence in their boat- buying and selling processes.

“The MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program offers a proven approach to delivering confidence in the boats that dealers buy and sell,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “Available to all dealers across North America and eligible for the majority of boat brands on the market, the MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program helps dealerships strengthen a much-needed profit center in their business, establish superior levels of trust with new and existing customers, and enjoy peace of mind at each step along the way.”

The MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program outlines, for dealers, a five-part analysis of each boat. It begins with age and manufacturing certification eligibility — the boat must be less than 10 years old and must have been originally certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Then, MRAA produced an all-new, comprehensive 130-point inspection form, offered in both hard copy and digital format. The inspection must demonstrate that the boat does not have any required repairs necessary.

If the boat passes those checkpoints, MRAA engages its two partners — Boat History Report and Titan Certified — to offer third-party validation of the quality and condition of the boat. Boat History Report provides an in-depth review of the history of the vessel, and in order to qualify for MRAA Certified Pre- Owned Boat status, the boat’s history must show “no negative incidences.” And the core of the program engages Titan Certified, which conducts a thorough fluid analysis, or DNA “blood test,” analyzing fluid samples from the engine and transmission to determine if they each independently achieve the “pass,” “fail,” or “pass with fluid change” designation. By achieving a “pass” or “pass with fluid change” designation, the boat becomes an MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat and is awarded a 55-hour or three- month, Limited Guarantee.

“The MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat Program establishes industry benchmarks within the pre-owned boat market to help dealers differentiate their pre-owned inventory and give them the ability to capture more business,” says Jason Walz, MRAA Director of Programs. “The trusted, third-party verification and approval process offers a win-win, providing dealers with an optimal program to find greater confidence and profitability in their pre-owned business, while offering customers peace of mind in the buying process, knowing they are working with a dealer that engages this proven MRAA Certified Pre-Owned Boat process.”