White House addresses supply chain disruptions

The Biden administration convened business, shipping, and union leaders to discuss the challenges at ports across the country and around the world and actions each partner can take to address the delays and congestion across the transportation supply chain.

In the days to come, these groups will reportedly announce a series of public and private commitments to move more goods faster and strengthen the resiliency of our supply chains – a move which has the potential to ease logistical burdens on marine manufacturers.

At the onset of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions forced boating industry businesses to temporarily shut down operations, threatening the success and expansion of the recreational boating industry.

As the U.S. economy continues to recover, these constraints are flattening and marine manufacturers, with high production capacity utilization, are refilling their pipelines to meet ongoing consumer demand—demand that’s expected to endure into 2022 as more Americans continue returning to and rediscovering the outdoors.

NMMA says it will continue to monitor and engage with administration officials to ease ongoing supply chain disruptions experienced by marine manufacturers.