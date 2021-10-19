Ingenity’s Super Air Nautique GS22E named a finalist for Boating Magazine 2021 Boat of the Year

Boating Magazine has selected Ingenity’s Super Air Nautique GS22E as one of five finalists for 2021 Boat of the Year.

Powered by Ingenity’s electric propulsion and a 124 kWh battery, the Super Air Nautique GS22E features the highest energy density of any recreational electric-drive boat on the market. This boat boasts up to three hours of typical watersports use per charge. At idle, it is nearly silent. Nature and conversations are all that is heard. At speed, the cockpit is drastically quieter than an internal-combustion boat except for the water breaking against the hull.

Charging intervals range from 1.5 to 12 hours depending on the charger. At the helm, you can monitor battery power, temperatures and run time. A boater can also accomplish this using a phone app that is connected to their boat. The weight of the battery and design of the hull enhances the Super Air Nautique GS22E’s ability to generate the world’s best wakes and waves.

Ingenity Electric President Sean Marrero stated, “Ingenity has done something special with the GS22E because it shows that you can have all of the fun without any emissions. Being a finalist for the most prestigious award in recreational boating sends a strong message that our industry is more than just prepared to offer solutions for a more sustainable future. We are actually doing it.”

The award will be announced this January.