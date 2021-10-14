Targeted Section 301 Tariff exclusion process begins

Earlier this week, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) opened a targeted Section 301 exclusion process for products imported from China that previously received an exclusion and extension. USTR states that the web portal for submitting exclusion requests will remain open through December 1, 2021.

For the past several months, the Biden administration has been reviewing and developing its policies for realigning the U.S.-China trade relationship. NMMA recently met with Ambassador Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, to discuss the impact these tariffs and other retaliatory tariffs have had on the marine industry.

While NMMA has urged the administration to reinstate all exclusions and reopen the exclusions process for every imported product facing the Section 301 Chinese tariffs, NMMA said it appreciates the administration’s first step to allow certain businesses an opportunity to make the case as to why their products’ exclusion-extension should continue.

The Federal Register notice released by USTR provides detailed instructions for the exclusion process, including the form and questions that will be used for submitting exclusion requests. NMMA plans to submit comments, highlighting the impact the tariffs have had on businesses and urging the administration to expand the exclusion process to allow more businesses an ability to participate.

NMMA said its team stands ready to help all stakeholders navigate this targeted exclusion process and will submit letters in support of requests. If your business has been impacted by Section 301 tariffs on products imported from China, please contact NMMA director of federal government relations, Clay Crabtree at ccrabtree@nmma.org.