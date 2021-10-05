SeaWide Distribution and NTP-STAG join forces

SeaWide Marine, the North American distributor of marine electronic and electrical products, and NTP-STAG, a distributor of RV parts and accessories, are combining to service the marine industry under the SeaWide brand.

“This is extremely exciting for us and will enable SeaWide to expand our current business immensely,” said Mike Yarbro, founder of SeaWide Distribution. “Our customers will have a major upgrade in delivery service level, product range, inventory breadth and depth, business to business systems and tools, marketing resources and much more."

“We are really happy to have Mike and his team now working hand and hand with our existing associates to provide their leadership in the marine market and together provide customers and suppliers with a great source for all the outstanding products this growing industry has to offer” said Bill Rogers, President of Keystone / NTP-STAG.

As part of the transition, SeaWide will expand its delivery network by eight distribution centers and over 40 cross-docks, strategically located to deliver next day service primarily on its own trucks, to the majority of North America.

While SeaWide’s focus will remain on marine electronics, customers will have expanded product offering including marine hardware, safety, furniture, cargo management, service and maintenance parts, marine accessories and extensive towing and trailering products through the NTP-STAG product portfolio.

“What a fantastic time to be in the marine business!” continued Yarbro. “We couldn’t be more bullish about the future."