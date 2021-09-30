America’s Boating Club, manufacturers partner to champion boating safety

America's Boating Club offers online resources

The nation’s largest and oldest volunteer recreational boating safety nonprofit, United States Power Squadrons, America’s Boating Club announced this week the Boat With Confidence Campaign, a nonprofit corporate partnership with boat and other marine manufacturers to champion boating safety and boater education. Funds raised through the campaign will allow America’s Boating Club to provide recreational boaters with a suite of in-person, online and on-the-water training opportunities that nurture safe boating practices.

Earlier this month, during its 2021 Governing Board Meeting in Raleigh, N.C., the organization launched the campaign and welcomed its first Boat With Confidence Champion, Grady-White Boats.

Shelley Tubaugh, Vice President of Marketing for Grady White Boats said stepping up as the first campaign Champion was a no-brainer. “From the very beginning, our owner, Eddie Smith, established safety as a top priority for our team members and for our customers, so partnering with an organization that has been teaching boating safety for over 100 years is a natural fit for us,” Tubaugh said. “We hope more marine industry companies join this campaign to help keep our waters safe through boater education.”

To support this boater safety initiative, marine publisher Bonnier Corporation will provide an added incentive to marine manufacturers joining the campaign. “Bonnier has generously agreed to provide one free ad** in any of its publications to Boat With Confidence Champions,” said Tammy Brown, America’s Boating Club Marketing Director. “Thanks to the support of Bonnier, Grady-White and other campaign Champions, America’s Boating Club can continue its work of ensuring that boaters receive the education, skills training and safety resources they need to boat with confidence.”