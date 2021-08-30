Hella appoints Gary Stidham for USA sales manager role

Hella Marine appointed Gary Stidham as its new USA sales manager.

A marine industry veteran, Stidham has over 30 years of sales, leadership and management experience, developing new products, growing market share and fostering OEM relationships.

Most recently, Stidham was a regional sales manager for Dometic/SeaStar Solutions where he managed a $35M USD territory. Prior, he was director of business development at BlueSkies. Throughout his career, Stidham has worked for manufacturers where his sales acumen consistently increased revenue and market penetration.

"We're excited to have Gary join the Hella marine team," said Jeff Haas, head of sales. "He appreciates the needs of OEMs and has a deep understanding of the marine industry. With his proven track record of success, we have the utmost faith that he'll quickly become an invaluable asset to Hella throughout the US and Canada."