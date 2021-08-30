2021 Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show merges with 2022 St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show

Informa Markets and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the merger of the Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show with the St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show.

The Tampa Boat Show, owned by the NMMA and managed by Informa Markets, was scheduled to take place September 10-12, 2021, and will now be held in conjunction with the 2022 St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, January 20-23, 2022, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin.

The merger, part of a long-term strategy to establish one premier boat show on the Gulf Coast, was prompted to happen sooner due to current consumer, exhibitor and industry demand in the region.

“Following discussions with marine industry stakeholders and dealers in the Tampa-St. Pete area, and listening to our attendees, we determined now is the time to merge the Tampa Boat Show with the St. Petersburg Boat & Sailboat Show and begin building the Gulf Coast’s largest boating event,” said Andrew Doole, president, US Boat Shows, Informa Markets. “Combining these two leading Gulf Coast boat shows will streamline and enhance the attendee experience and deliver the most comprehensive display of boats and marine products in the region.”

Informa, which also produces the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, will continue to implement their AllSecure guidelines for all events. Informa recently announced FLIBS, scheduled for October 27-31, 2021, at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, is on track for a record year.



Added Doole, “The Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show is seeing increased demand for exhibitor space, and attendee tickets are selling at a record pace, including our enhanced experience Windward VIP tickets.”



Tickets for the newly combined 2022 Tampa-St. Pete event will go on sale in October, 2021. Tickets that were purchased for the 2021 Tampa Boat Show will be refunded, with no action needed by the purchaser.