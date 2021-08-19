Wakeboarding Hall of Fame announces class of 2021

The 2021 Wakeboarding Hall of Fame induction class includes some of the sport’s most influential and notable visionaries from wake sport’s earliest years before the sports were accepted as popular action sports of today.

On September 10, 2021, in Orlando Florida, the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame will induct eleven new members including pioneering athletes Shane Bonifay, Emily Copeland Durham, Jeff Heer, and Jeremy Kovak, as well as early sport innovators Tom James, Doug Dukane, and Tom Carter and a new wake surfing category for surfing visionaries Gary Warren and boat builder Rick Lee.

The 2021 class also includes lifetime achievement recognition for pioneering wakeboarders Cathy Williams and Todd Weatherill.

Each year, the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame fields nominations and through a panel of veteran industry leaders confirms the prestigious class of inductees that will be bestowed the eternal honor of becoming a Wakeboarding Hall of Fame member.

The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame will permanently enshrine these new members into its hallowed halls with well-known current members such as Scott Byerly, Herb O’Brien, Jimmy Redmon, Shaun Murray, Parks Bonifay, Walt Meloon and Darin Shapiro just to name a few (view the complete list here).

The induction ceremony honoring both the 2020 and 2021 classes as well as unrecognized members from previous classes will be held at Harry Buffalo Bar and Restaurant at 129 W Church St, Orlando, Fla. on Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m. The Wakeboarding Hall of Fame Facebook page will livestream the ceremony for those that cannot attend.