The Atlas Group launches Marina Trader website

The Atlas Group LTD, a Palm Beach, Florida based company announced the launch of Marina Trader (www.marinatraderintl.com), a commercial real estate website that brings together buyers and sellers in the waterfront property development arena.

Sellers may choose to simply list their property for sale in the classified section using a simple template that accommodates still photos, video and supporting data while facilitating direct communication between the seller and prospective buyer. Other sellers may choose to subscribe to the “Premium Listing” program which includes email campaigns, print ads and social media promotion.

Prospective buyers can browse all listed properties for free or subscribe to the “Plus Program” which grants early access to new listings and other premium content. Marina Trader also provides a marketplace for individual boaters who are buying or selling individual deeded boat slips. Seller’s upload and manage their listings which can include

photos, video and data while communicating directly with prospective buyers.

A limited number of both commercial listings and individual slip listings are available at no cost during the initial launch.