New owner takes over TowBoatUS Anacortes

Capt. Chris Justice, a former hired on-water towing captain with TowBoatUS Tacoma, has chosen to strike out on his own and is the new owner of TowBoatUS Anacortes.

“I knew I wanted to go out on my own, so when I heard about the opportunity, I immediately jumped on it, packed up my bags, and moved to Anacortes," said Justice.

Asked about the region’s waters Justice said, “There are shallow bays and lots of channels where, if you aren’t watching, you can get into trouble. The weather can be a little rougher here as well.”

Remaining with the company is Capt. Richard Rodriguez, a familiar face to local boaters who have requested TowBoatUS on-water assistance over the years.

Many of the requests for on-water assistance are for the routine: a tow back to marina or launch ramp, battery jump or soft ungrounding. “I want boaters to know the benefits of having an Unlimited Towing Membership,” added Justice.

TowBoatUS Anacortes’s red 24-hour response vessel is homeported at Cap Sante Marina and fully rigged for towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery and soft ungroundings.