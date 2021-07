Siren Marine partners with Hinckley Yachts

Siren Marine has announced a partnership with American boat builder Hinckley Yachts. The two companies will work together to connect owners with their boats using innovative, cloud-based technology – all while enabling timely service and maintenance activities that can prevent potential downtime. Combined with the advanced vessel monitoring, tracking and security features of Siren Marine’s Connected Boat system, the result will be an enhanced ownership and on-water experience.

With the forward-thinking goal of providing customers with the advantages of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Hinckley Yachts launched its OnWatch vessel monitoring system in 2015. OnWatch Powered by Siren Marine will now be using the latest generation Siren 3 Pro device, network of sensors and Siren Marine Mobile App to deliver a powerful, yet user-friendly experience for Hinckley owners.

OnWatch Powered by Siren Marine will be standard equipment on all new Hinckley Yachts models, including its line of Picnic Boats, motor yachts, and outboard-powered sport boats. Owners of existing Hinckley Yachts models will also be able to upgrade their vessels to OnWatch Powered by Siren Marine.

“Our customer is typically an experienced boater, and rightfully has high expectations when purchasing a Hinckley Yacht,” said Scott Bryant, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We aim to meet those expectations at every turn, from the distinctive lines of our vessels and advanced construction techniques to our impeccable finish work and joinery. We’re known to utilize the best and most advanced technology – extending to our onboard telematics platform – which is why we’ve chosen to partner with Siren Marine."

Among the many key benefits of this partnership will be the ability to empower Hinckley Yachts’ team of technical experts and customer service professionals to work proactively with customers. This enables better coordinating service activities and can prevent minor issues from escalating and impacting time spent out on the water.

Siren Marine CEO, Jeffrey Poole, highlighted the company’s NMEA 2000 certification and proven integration with state-of-the-art CZone digital switching technology — also featured on Hinckley vessels — as key reasons for Hinckley Yachts’ move to Siren Marine as its exclusive telematics partner. By putting advanced digital switching into the hands of boaters, Siren Marine empowers owners to remotely control key systems on or off with their mobile devices. This saves time at the dock and provides more time for on-water enjoyment — enhancing the overall boating experience.

“When you see a Hinckley, you instantly recognize her for what she is — a blend of extraordinary beauty and cutting-edge technology that truly symbolizes the luxury boating lifestyle,” said Poole. “We are proud to be partnering with such a respected and time-tested brand as Hinckley, and more so, to play a pivotal role in delivering the freedom and trouble-free enjoyment that the lifestyle entails."