MarineMax acquires Nisswa Marine

MarineMax announced the acquisition of Nisswa Marine, a full-service dealer located in Nisswa, Minnesota.

Founded in the 1930’s, Nisswa Marine is one of the oldest dealers in the country. Lead by Brent, Jeremy and Steve Wiczek, Nisswa Marine offers premium brands, including Mastercraft, Supra, Moomba, Chris Craft and Premier Pontoons. Providing storage for almost 1,000 boats annually, the business has built an exceptional reputation for its extensive service and storage operations. The Nisswa leadership team will continue to operate the business.

Brett McGill, MarineMax chief executive officer and president stated, "We have had a great relationship with the Wiczek Family and Nisswa Marine for many years. Our cultures share similar core values and passion for our customers and the boating lifestyle. This strategic acquisition further enhances our ability to serve the Minnesota area, while expanding our margins through their expansive storage operation. We are excited that the Wiczek family and their management team will continue to lead Nisswa’s future growth”

Brent J. Wiczek, president of Nisswa Marine, stated, “We have worked closely with MarineMax for many years. This combination will be beneficial for our mutual customers in Minnesota and the Nisswa Team. We are excited about continuing to drive the expansion of our business with the extensive resources of MarineMax.”