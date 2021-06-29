Economist Elliot Eisenberg signed as opening keynote for the 2021 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT conference

Economist Elliot Eisenberg named opening keynote at ELEVATE SUMMIT conference

Economist and columnist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg will once again kick off the first full day of the 2021 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT. For those of you who attended the inaugural ELEVATE in Orlando, or the virtual version in 2020, you know you will be educated and entertained as he presents on macroeconomic conditions such as GDP growth, interest rates, unemployment, inflation, consumer confidence, housing, budget deficits, currency movements, and how those broader things are impacting the boating industry specifically. For everyone else, prepare to be wowed for perhaps the first time ever by charts and graphs flying by in a fast-moving, energetic presentation.

“ELEVATE is aimed at top marine industry visionaries and emerging leaders and having Dr. Eisenberg presenting will help us deliver the kind of information and insights everyone needs to run their businesses more proactively - and profitably," said David Gee, Boating Industry content director and editor-in-chief. “Elliot really makes all this data come alive, and tell stories, and I promise you everyone who attends will leave his session with some valuable takeaways for your business, regardless of what you do in the boating industry."

Eisenberg will speak at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at the Hyatt Downtown on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. The ELEVATE SUMMIT conference begins on Monday, November 8, with a fireside chat featuring the 2021 Boating Industry Mover & Shaker, and runs through Wednesday, November 11.

Eisenberg is a nationally acclaimed economist and public speaker specializing in making economics fun, relevant and educational. He is the Chief Economist for GraphsandLaughs, LLC, an economic consultancy that serves a variety of clients across the United States. He writes a syndicated column and authors a daily 70-word commentary on the economy that is available at www.econ70.com.

Eisenberg has spoken to hundreds of business groups and has been invited to testify before lawmakers and is often asked to comment on proposed legislation. His research and opinions have been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Bureau of National Affairs, Forbes, Fortune, and many other publications. He is a regularly featured guest on cable news programs, talk and public radio.

“The ELEVATE SUMMIT conference is the only marine industry event aimed at people from all segments of the boating industry, from dealers, to boat builders, to service providers, and suppliers,” added Gee. “What helps set this event apart is the types of strategic issues we will be discussing, both through keynote speakers, and breakout sessions. Those will not only include economic trends impacting the boating industry, but also proprietary industry market data, navigating through times of political uncertainty, managing your employees, growing your business, workforce development, and a new emphasis this year on women in the marine industry."

For more information, or to register, go to https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.