Promoting safe boating practices

The NMMA is reminding all of us we can all help promote safe and responsible boating practices ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, and then throughout the summer and even year-round.



Discover Boating will be sharing the following safety resources with boaters via social channels this week -- consider sharing this content with your customers as well:



NMMA has created boating safety brochures on a variety of topic areas in the Boating Safety Awareness Series, available for order at no cost in printed and digital versions here.



NMMA and Discover Boating social media resources can be found here with shareable boating safety-related content, posts and information, which industry stakeholders can use across their social channels.



Find additional safe boating resources and social posts in a toolkit from the National Safe Boating Council's Safe Boating Campaign here.