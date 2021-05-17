Get On Board marketing campaign receives a pair of PR awards



Get On Board, the industry-wide marketing campaign from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) to grow fishing and boating participation, has received an Award of Commendation from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) at the 2021 Bronze Anvil Awards, as well as a Merit Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Gold Circle Awards.

PRSA's Bronze Anvil Awards honor the best public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall campaigns. In the category of Media Relations for Nonprofit Organizations, the Get On Board campaign was joined by the Home Depot Foundation and the American Heart Association.

The Gold Circle Awards recognize excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing and communications. Get on Board was one of three campaigns to receive a Merit Award in the Media/Public Relations Campaign category.

“When the pandemic hit, our team had to quickly pivot and adjust our campaign and PR strategy for 2020,” said RBFF Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Stephanie Vatalaro. “Working in partnership with NMMA and their Discover Boating campaign, we made it happen! And to be honored by PRSA and ASAE is a true testament to the perseverance, passion, and proficiency of our teams.”

Earlier this year, the Get On Board campaign was also nominated for the National PRWeek US Award, established as the communications industry's highest accolade, in the category of Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports & Media.