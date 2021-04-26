Flow-Rite marks 40 years

Flow-Rite, manufacturer of injection-molded fluid control components for boats, RVs, golf carts, hydroponics and industrial applications, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The impetus for Dan Campau to launch Flow-Rite, then referred to as Flow-Rite Controls, was to provide fluid control products that were more reliable than conventional mechanical valves. In four years, it developed a global network of distributors for its innovative battery watering system. The marine industry in particular has adopted its boat ballast and livewell plumbing solutions, especially paired with the Qwik-Lok connection system. The ISO 9001:2015-certified company earned its first patent in 1985, and it has added hundreds since.

"We've accomplished so much in 40 years, but that which we're most proud of is the culture Dan Campau established," said Todd Hart, Flow-Rite president. "Because of the values he instilled into the company, we enjoy what we do as we support our community and solve our customers' challenges."

Flow-Rite employees actively donate their time to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Toys for Tots, even throughout the pandemic. For four consecutive years, it's been one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in West Michigan.

"While we've all been individually tested by the pandemic, the Flow-Rite family came together to support one another," added Hart. "Throughout, we've remained strong and cohesive. I'm very proud of what we've accomplished this year and all the successes we've realized."